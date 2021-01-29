EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Short Interest Update

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EVCI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 10,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,541. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11. EVCI Career Colleges has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.40.
EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile
See Also: Capital Gains Distribution
