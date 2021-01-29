eve Sleep plc (EVE.L) (LON:EVE) Shares Gap Down to $4.25

eve Sleep plc (EVE.L) (LON:EVE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.10. eve Sleep plc (EVE.L) shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 1,308,273 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £10.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.25.

About eve Sleep plc (EVE.L) (LON:EVE)

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

