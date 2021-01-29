Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Down to $18.60

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.60, but opened at $17.02. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 23,387 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVLO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $831.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $51,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

