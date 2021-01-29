EvenCoin Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $59,211.71 and approximately $94,375.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00089085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003415 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00012671 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars.

