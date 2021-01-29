EventChain (EVC) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. EventChain has a total market cap of $233,358.04 and $13,973.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EventChain has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00066474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.91 or 0.00859976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00049427 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.85 or 0.04185469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014357 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.