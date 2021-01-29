Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s stock price rose 9.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 1,485,970 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 493% from the average daily volume of 250,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of -0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $79.91 million during the quarter.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

