Everus Price Tops $0.0184 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Everus has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Everus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Everus has a market cap of $8.58 million and $52.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00063762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.67 or 0.00799816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00044858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.45 or 0.03953267 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016419 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus (EVR) is a token. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,776,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org . Everus’ official website is everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everus (EVR) is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services. Services like an exchange, its own cryptocurrency ATM, a BaaS (Blockchain as a Service) enabling decentralized applications to use it as a payment service, and an e-Mall (EVR Mall). EVR is an ERC-20 token that will provide users with voting rights “

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.