EveryCoin (EVY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded 93.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EveryCoin has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $273,025.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveryCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin (CRYPTO:EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

