Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Up 190.1% in January

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 190.1% from the December 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of Evolving Systems stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.23. Evolving Systems has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter.
About Evolving Systems
Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.
Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?
Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.