Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) were up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 181,264 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 74,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Excellon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Excellon Resources Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 833,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000. Sprott Inc. owned 2.59% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Company Profile (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

