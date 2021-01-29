ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Up 21.7% Over Last Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $558,783.94 and approximately $81,462.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0955 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.09 or 0.01052884 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006074 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000979 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

