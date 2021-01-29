ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $575,778.91 and $84,937.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0984 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $355.66 or 0.01037113 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007660 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001065 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

