EXMO Coin (EXM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,312.00

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EXMO Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $17,312.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00062919 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.52 or 0.00755481 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005575 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043255 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.90 or 0.03765073 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013414 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00033638 BTC.
EXMO Coin Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “
EXMO Coin Token Trading
EXMO Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
