EXMO Coin Market Cap Reaches $2.73 Million (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One EXMO Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $15,127.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00066706 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.21 or 0.00870281 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006026 BTC.
  • Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00049736 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000198 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.
  • Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.28 or 0.04208178 BTC.
  • Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014717 BTC.
  • Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017740 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXM is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,829,942,862 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,563,585 tokens. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official. The Reddit community for EXMO Coin is https://reddit.com/

. The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1.

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

EXMO Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

