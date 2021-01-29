Expanse Reaches Market Capitalization of $691,833.60 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Expanse has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $691,833.60 and approximately $16,037.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,768.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.00 or 0.03824635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00382549 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.05 or 0.01152016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 125.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.00482948 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.51 or 0.00395620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00239761 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00021387 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.