Exxon Mobil Co. Announces Dividend of $0.87 (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) announced a dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend payment by 13.7% over the last three years.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $194.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $65.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

