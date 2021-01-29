Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 877,870 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 816,488 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,281,000 after buying an additional 813,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,763,000 after buying an additional 753,285 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $194.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $65.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

