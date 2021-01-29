Facebook, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Facebook in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.14.

Shares of FB stock opened at $263.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.21. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $751.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.