Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 4.9% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.14.

FB stock opened at $265.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.21. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $754.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.