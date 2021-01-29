Faceter (FACE) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Faceter token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $271,550.98 and approximately $329.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Faceter has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00066474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.91 or 0.00859976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00049427 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.85 or 0.04185469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014357 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Token Trading

Faceter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.