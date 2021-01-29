FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Increased by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises 3.1% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of FactSet Research Systems worth $14,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,102 shares of company stock worth $1,359,584. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

NYSE FDS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.98. 321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,609. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.41 and its 200-day moving average is $335.93. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

