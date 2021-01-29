Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $502.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,637.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 196.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $491.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $504.44 and its 200 day moving average is $454.01. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.05. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

