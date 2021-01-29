Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Trading Down 8.4%

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) shares were down 8.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $436.66 and last traded at $450.11. Approximately 904,667 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 253,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $491.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $504.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,637.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 103.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 199,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,445,000 after purchasing an additional 175,281 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,894,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 142,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,624,000 after purchasing an additional 44,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 173,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,014,000 after purchasing an additional 41,394 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

