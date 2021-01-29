FansTime Trading Up 112.7% Over Last Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 117.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. FansTime has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $14.69 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FansTime has traded up 112.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00062541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.61 or 0.00772499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00043829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.17 or 0.03774455 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013597 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017583 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

