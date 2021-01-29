FantasyGold (FGC) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One FantasyGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $154,892.92 and approximately $3.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 31.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00046206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00117962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00063153 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00249756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00060991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00032057 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

