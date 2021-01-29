Fantom (FTM) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 411.4% higher against the dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $364.29 million and approximately $530.60 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00065403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.27 or 0.00805117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00046080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.35 or 0.03892421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017202 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014043 BTC.

About Fantom

FTM is a token. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Token Trading

