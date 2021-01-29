Farmer Bros. (FARM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Farmer Bros. to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $97.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.84 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. On average, analysts expect Farmer Bros. to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FARM opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.58. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $15.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FARM has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

