Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.05

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $5.88. Farmer Bros. shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 236,193 shares changing hands.

FARM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $93.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $97.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.84 million. Research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARM. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 411,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 107,583 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 595.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 70,352 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

