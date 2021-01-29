Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

Shares of FMNB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,835. The company has a market capitalization of $384.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

