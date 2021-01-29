Fatcoin Price Hits $0.0416 (FAT)

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Fatcoin has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Fatcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fatcoin has a total market cap of $4.98 million and $1.89 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fatcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00067113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.91 or 0.00845090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.35 or 0.04122181 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017549 BTC.

Fatcoin Profile

FAT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,655,308 coins. Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc . The official website for Fatcoin is www.fatbtc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

Buying and Selling Fatcoin

Fatcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fatcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fatcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fatcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fatcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.