FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

FBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $38.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 45.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,770 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in FB Financial by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 167,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $981,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

