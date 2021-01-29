Feathercoin (FTC) Market Cap Reaches $4.43 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Feathercoin has a market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $31,078.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 41% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000730 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.