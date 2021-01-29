Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,116 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.26% of Federated Hermes worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at $126,735,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 118,903 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 168,781 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 103.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 646,456 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 59.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after buying an additional 402,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $163,920.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,065,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,721. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $38.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

