Federated Hermes, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) announced a dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,163. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,780 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $163,920.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,065,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock worth $1,255,721. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

