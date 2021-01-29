Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Federated Hermes stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.08. 46,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 8,136 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $230,492.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 540,530 shares in the company, valued at $15,313,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,721. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. TheStreet upgraded Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

