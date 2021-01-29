Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) shares dropped 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.78 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 1,141,402 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 593,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

FHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 8,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $230,492.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 540,530 shares in the company, valued at $15,313,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock worth $1,255,721. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

