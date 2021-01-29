FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Cut by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,878 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.06. The stock had a trading volume of 50,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,873. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.31 and its 200 day moving average is $244.92. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

