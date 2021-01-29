Feellike Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Feellike has a market cap of $142,907.91 and $33.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Feellike has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Feellike token can currently be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00048563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00124795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00261751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00064571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.50 or 0.00306882 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Token Trading

Feellike can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

