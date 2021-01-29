Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $81.18 million and $17.19 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00066487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.00 or 0.00837492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00049869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.62 or 0.04101689 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017616 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.