Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Earns “Sell” Rating from Citigroup

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FQVTF. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FQVTF remained flat at $$31.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $34.99.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

