FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 291.7% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FFBW stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of FFBW worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Get FFBW alerts:

NASDAQ:FFBW opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $79.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.60. FFBW has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FFBW from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.