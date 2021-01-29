FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Down 87.1% in January

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the December 31st total of 461,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 119.2 days.

DBMBF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. FIBRA Macquarie México has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.54.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of FIBRA Macquarie México from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

FIBRA Macquarie MÃ©xico (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversiÃ³n en bienes raÃ­ces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

