Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.19. Approximately 4,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 10,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM) by 2,016.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.25% of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

