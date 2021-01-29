Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.10.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -696.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,900 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,119 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 517.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 924,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,145,000 after acquiring an additional 775,104 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 152.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,093,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $160,902,000 after acquiring an additional 659,878 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,437,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,975,000 after acquiring an additional 433,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.