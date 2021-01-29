Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the December 31st total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 22.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $267,000.

Shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.50. 2,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,984. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

