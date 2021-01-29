Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will post sales of $20.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.52 million to $20.41 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $19.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $81.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $81.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $82.86 million, with estimates ranging from $81.25 million to $83.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.96 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $13.09 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 57,067 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

