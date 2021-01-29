Filecoin Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $22.02 or 0.00066201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $277.20 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00129362 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00270371 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00066009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.30 or 0.00310504 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 46,955,182 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

Buying and Selling Filecoin

Filecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.