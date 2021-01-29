Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO) Stock Price Down 56.8%

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGCO) shares were down 56.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 4,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 6,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

About Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO)

Presidential Brokerage, Inc is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

