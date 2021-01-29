Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $22.89. 61,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,444. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

