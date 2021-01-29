FIO Protocol Price Tops $0.0748 on Major Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0748 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 2% higher against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $16.17 million and $12.71 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000406 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00044582 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 739,414,662 coins and its circulating supply is 216,055,715 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io . The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

